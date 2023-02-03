NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Down 0.3 %

NI stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,796,000 after purchasing an additional 760,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,107,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,779,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,404,000 after acquiring an additional 695,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16,086.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,034 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.