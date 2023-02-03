Analysts Set Expectations for Colgate-Palmolive’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report issued on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.28. The consensus estimate for Colgate-Palmolive’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE CL opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

