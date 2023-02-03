Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE HES opened at $138.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.10. Hess has a twelve month low of $89.09 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $1,880,060.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,090,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $1,880,060.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,090,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $3,831,789.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares in the company, valued at $19,262,103.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,918 shares of company stock valued at $31,453,115. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

