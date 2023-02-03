General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $12.75 Per Share

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $12.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.00. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.75 per share.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics stock opened at $231.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.24 and its 200-day moving average is $236.86. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

