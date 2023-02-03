Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,759 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,475,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

