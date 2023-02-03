Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a report issued on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.35. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

NYSE BAH opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,030,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

