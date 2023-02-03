Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $32.52 on Friday. Equitable has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.