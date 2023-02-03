Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives $5,468.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,468.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IKTSY. Stifel Nicolaus cut Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($60.52) to GBX 4,700 ($58.05) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Intertek Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $56.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $73.76.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

