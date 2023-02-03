Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dynex Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.44.

NYSE DX opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $686.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.16. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 165.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,198,000 after buying an additional 412,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,711,000 after buying an additional 378,528 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 105.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 751,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 100,259 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 35,698 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

