Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HP. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,228,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,852,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.