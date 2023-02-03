Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $57.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.77. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 133,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Edison International by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.