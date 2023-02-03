ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives GBX 391.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 391.67 ($4.84).

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITM shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Trading Up 14.8 %

ITM opened at GBX 118.55 ($1.46) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £730.46 million and a PE ratio of -20.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 7.56. ITM Power has a 12-month low of GBX 66.02 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 441.38 ($5.45).

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.