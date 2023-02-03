Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $455.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DECK. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $436.77.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $421.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.42 and a 200-day moving average of $355.79. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $433.30. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $109,791,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,111,000 after purchasing an additional 184,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $39,632,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $28,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading

