California Resources (NYSE:CRC) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRC. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised California Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.86.

California Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE CRC opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. California Resources has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.00 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 43.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Resources will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $922,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $277,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $7,857,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 26.3% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 789,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 164,574 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 5.4% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 293,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the period.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

