Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dover in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $159.12 on Tuesday. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.98.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

