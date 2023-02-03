Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWK. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE CWK opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

