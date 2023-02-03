CTS (NYSE:CTS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CTS in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Performance

CTS stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74. CTS has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.73.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.