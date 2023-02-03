Analysts Set Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target at $12.64

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thoughtworks from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Shares of TWKS opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

Insider Activity at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $41,214.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,308.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thoughtworks news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $41,214.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,308.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,967,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,634,000 after acquiring an additional 385,827 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,813,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 382,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 296,120 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

