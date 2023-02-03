Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $11.04 Average PT from Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.04.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 25,116,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.13%. Research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

