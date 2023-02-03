Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $39.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Everbridge Stock Performance

EVBG opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $123,737.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,501 shares in the company, valued at $626,652.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,352 shares of company stock worth $1,656,136. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after buying an additional 195,327 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 43.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,927,000 after buying an additional 590,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Everbridge by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after buying an additional 65,720 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 74.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,812,000 after buying an additional 456,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 429.1% during the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after buying an additional 711,634 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

