US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $44.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of analysts have commented on USFD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on US Foods to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on US Foods to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,164 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in US Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in US Foods by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in US Foods by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.46.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

