Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

