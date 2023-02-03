CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $171.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.61.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.29% and a negative net margin of 135.65%. The company had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 million. Analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

