Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,955.40 ($36.50).

EXPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($40.14) to GBX 2,900 ($35.82) in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($40.14) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.88) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,827 ($34.91) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Stock Performance

Experian stock opened at GBX 3,126 ($38.61) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,896.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,806.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.80 billion and a PE ratio of 3,674.42. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,242 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,160 ($39.03).

Experian Cuts Dividend

Experian Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Experian’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

(Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.