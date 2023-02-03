UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMH. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

UMH Properties Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:UMH opened at $18.87 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -156.86%.

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,947.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,589.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,932 shares of company stock worth $30,950. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UMH Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Featured Articles

