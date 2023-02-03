Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $269.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Saia Trading Down 2.7 %

Saia stock opened at $287.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.20. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.75 million. Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. Research analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

