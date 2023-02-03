Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZUO. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Zuora has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $115,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $155,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,643.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $115,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089 in the last three months. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Zuora by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

