US Capital Advisors Weighs in on TC Energy Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.09. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

