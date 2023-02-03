Morgan Stanley Trims WPP (NYSE:WPP) Target Price to GBX 760

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 770 ($9.51) to GBX 760 ($9.39) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded WPP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.92) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.94) to GBX 1,260 ($15.56) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,001.29.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. WPP has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WPP by 49.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in WPP by 26.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in WPP by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

