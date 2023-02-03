Loop Capital Raises Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target to $17.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Xerox has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Xerox news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $241,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icahn Carl C grew its position in shares of Xerox by 6.6% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xerox by 256.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after buying an additional 1,436,711 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Xerox by 1,362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 787,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xerox by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after acquiring an additional 607,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 922,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 529,966 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.