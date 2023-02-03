Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

WD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 6.1 %

WD opened at $100.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.33. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.02.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.60). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $315.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,525.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,525.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $277,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,431,120. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 398.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

