WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.92) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 730 ($9.02) to GBX 770 ($9.51) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.30) to GBX 864 ($10.67) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.94) to GBX 1,260 ($15.56) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,001.29.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Performance

NYSE:WPP opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. WPP has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

About WPP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in WPP by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 32.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 26.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.