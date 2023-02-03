WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.92) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 730 ($9.02) to GBX 770 ($9.51) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.30) to GBX 864 ($10.67) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.94) to GBX 1,260 ($15.56) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,001.29.
WPP Stock Performance
NYSE:WPP opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. WPP has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $83.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP
About WPP
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPP (WPP)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.