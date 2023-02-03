Argus Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $475.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Argus from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on URI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $427.50.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.3 %

URI stock opened at $456.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $466.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

