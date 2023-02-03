StockNews.com Lowers Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $144.00.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $158.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.46 and its 200 day moving average is $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $210.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,781,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,467,000 after buying an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.