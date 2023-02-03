Photronics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Photronics in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $210.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million.

Photronics Stock Up 2.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

PLAB stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Photronics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth $1,812,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth $5,605,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $37,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,698.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.