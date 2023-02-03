Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $24.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note issued on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $24.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $22.95. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $21.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s FY2025 earnings at $27.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NOC. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.75.

Shares of NOC opened at $440.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $507.08 and its 200-day moving average is $497.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $367.00 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.00 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

