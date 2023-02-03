DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings of $6.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.93. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

NYSE:BBY opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $112.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

