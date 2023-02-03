Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Adyen’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adyen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Adyen’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adyen’s FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADYEY. DZ Bank lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €1,500.00 ($1,630.43) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. New Street Research started coverage on Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Adyen from €1,818.00 ($1,976.09) to €1,500.00 ($1,630.43) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,934.29.

Adyen Price Performance

About Adyen

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. Adyen has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

