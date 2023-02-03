FY2025 EPS Estimates for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Boosted by Analyst

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CACI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $23.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $22.35. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $18.04 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $303.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.78. CACI International has a 12-month low of $240.02 and a 12-month high of $319.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in CACI International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $42,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414 shares in the company, valued at $129,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $42,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414 shares in the company, valued at $129,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423 shares of company stock worth $129,756 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

