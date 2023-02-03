Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SL Green Realty Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for SL Green Realty in a research note issued on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.80 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 7.1 %

SLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Shares of SLG opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.49. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,976,000 after acquiring an additional 674,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 455.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,944 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.