UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UBS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.59.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. UBS Group has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $21.85.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

