Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($1.93) Per Share

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.93) for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.69. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3,475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 848,584 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 695,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 95,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

