Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Raymond James

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLH. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.33.
NYSE:CLH opened at $130.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.40. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $131.58.
In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,907,000 after buying an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,552,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
