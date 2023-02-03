Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Raymond James

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLH. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $130.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.40. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $131.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,907,000 after buying an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,552,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.