Royal Bank of Canada Trims Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Target Price to $83.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

