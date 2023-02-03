Citigroup Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $13.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $72,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 55.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

