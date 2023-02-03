Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Upgraded by OTR Global

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was upgraded by OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.79.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $230.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.47 and its 200-day moving average is $165.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $242.23.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after purchasing an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

