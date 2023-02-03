BMO Capital Markets Raises Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $23.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 44,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at $42,317,120.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 32.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.2% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

