Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $29.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 44,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,187,000 after buying an additional 2,384,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,656,000 after buying an additional 866,329 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,558,000 after buying an additional 54,240 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

