Financial Contrast: Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and EpicQuest Education Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Technology Group $393.53 million 0.45 $34.37 million $6.89 1.92 EpicQuest Education Group International $6.33 million 3.23 -$6.07 million N/A N/A

Sunlands Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.2% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sunlands Technology Group and EpicQuest Education Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and EpicQuest Education Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Technology Group 26.45% -78.11% 24.77% EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group operates as a holding which provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. The company was founded by Peng Ou in August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student dining services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

