Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.95 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 65.44%. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 66,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 35,713 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 21,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

